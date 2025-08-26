Left Menu

CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Restore Osmania University’s Legacy and Combat Opposition Criticism

Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy pledged to elevate Osmania University to global standards, announcing infrastructure developments and condemning opposition tactics. He emphasized the university's historical significance and its role in formative struggles. Reddy also addressed youth issues, aiming to curb misinformation and drug abuse, while strengthening ties with students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:54 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has committed to enhancing Osmania University, aiming to elevate it to the status of prestigious global institutions like Stanford and Oxford. During Monday's event, where he inaugurated new hostel buildings, he stressed the university's deep-rooted significance to Telangana.

Reddy announced the formation of an Engineers Committee to oversee the university's development and called for report submissions on the necessary infrastructure upgrades. He promised zero police presence during his future visits to the university, inviting opposition protests and affirming his readiness to engage with detractors.

The Chief Minister criticized opposition parties for misinformation campaigns, notably regarding false narratives about wildlife in the region. Highlighting Osmania University's historical role and intellectual contributions, Reddy addressed pressing issues like drug abuse among the youth, urging collective efforts to combat the menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

