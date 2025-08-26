Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Power Play: Free Electricity Fuels Ganesh Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh's government, under Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, has allocated Rs 25 crore to provide free electricity to Ganesh marquees statewide during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Kumar criticized the previous regime for its economic failures, highlighting the current government's commitment to wealth generation and welfare balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Power Play: Free Electricity Fuels Ganesh Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, has allocated Rs 25 crore to ensure that 15,000 Ganesh marquees across the state receive free electricity during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Kumar emphasized measures to facilitate smooth spiritual programs, while also critiquing YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for driving the state into debt with incomplete welfare schemes from 2019 to 2024.

He praised the current NDA coalition government's wealth generation and balanced governance, contrasting it with the unachievable promises of the previous leadership. The minister noted that the TDP-led government fulfilled its electoral promises in under a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
2
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global
3
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
4
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025