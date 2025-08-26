Andhra Pradesh's Power Play: Free Electricity Fuels Ganesh Celebrations

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, has allocated Rs 25 crore to ensure that 15,000 Ganesh marquees across the state receive free electricity during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Kumar emphasized measures to facilitate smooth spiritual programs, while also critiquing YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for driving the state into debt with incomplete welfare schemes from 2019 to 2024.

He praised the current NDA coalition government's wealth generation and balanced governance, contrasting it with the unachievable promises of the previous leadership. The minister noted that the TDP-led government fulfilled its electoral promises in under a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)