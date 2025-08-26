Andhra Pradesh's Power Play: Free Electricity Fuels Ganesh Celebrations
Andhra Pradesh's government, under Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, has allocated Rs 25 crore to provide free electricity to Ganesh marquees statewide during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Kumar criticized the previous regime for its economic failures, highlighting the current government's commitment to wealth generation and welfare balance.
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, has allocated Rs 25 crore to ensure that 15,000 Ganesh marquees across the state receive free electricity during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Kumar emphasized measures to facilitate smooth spiritual programs, while also critiquing YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for driving the state into debt with incomplete welfare schemes from 2019 to 2024.
He praised the current NDA coalition government's wealth generation and balanced governance, contrasting it with the unachievable promises of the previous leadership. The minister noted that the TDP-led government fulfilled its electoral promises in under a year.
