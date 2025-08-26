Sri Lanka Bets Big on Casinos to Boost Tourism and Economy
Sri Lanka's first Marxist president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is turning to casinos to attract wealthy tourists from India and China, aiming to revive the economy after its recent collapse. The launch of the $1.2 billion City of Dreams casino complex is part of this strategy, predicted to increase tourism and economic growth.
In an ambitious bid to attract high-spending tourists, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is banking on casinos, specifically targeting visitors from India and China. With the development of the City of Dreams resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka is entering the integrated resort gaming market with hopes of economic revitalization.
Dissanayake's casino strategy is pivotal as he marks his first year in office, pledging to recover from the economic downturns that struck the island nation in 2022 and 2023. The $1.2 billion City of Dreams, a partnership between John Keells Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, symbolizes this shift toward a tourism-driven recovery.
Despite criticisms of new gambling regulations, the government underscores the necessity of this industry expansion for economic growth and employment. With a focus on increasing tourist arrivals and raising tourism's GDP contribution, Sri Lanka aims to resuscitate its economy while maintaining close ties with major regional players, India and China.
