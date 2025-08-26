Left Menu

Papa John's Set for Major Comeback in India with 650 New Stores

Papa John's International plans a significant return to India with the opening of 650 stores over ten years. The chain, which exited in 2017, will re-enter the market amid tough competition and slowing fast-food sales. Tailoring its menu to local tastes, it's set to debut in Bengaluru.

Papa John's International is making a notable return to the Indian market, aiming to establish 650 outlets over the next decade. The announcement comes after the pizza chain's departure in 2017 following underperformance.

Its re-entry aligns with the recent move by competitor Little Caesars, which has already opened in India with a goal of reaching 100 stores. Papa John's is set to launch its first Indian outlet in Bengaluru, as confirmed by Vish Narain, managing partner at India's Pulsar Capital, a joint master franchisee with UAE's PJP Investments Group.

The strategy involves appealing to the local palate alongside traditional offerings, reflecting similar moves by other fast-food giants. Despite a challenging market with slowing growth, Pulsar Capital sees India's 1.4 billion-strong population as a key opportunity for expansion.

