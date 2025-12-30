Left Menu

Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

The BJP has accused Karnataka's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of reversing their stance on a demolition drive due to pressure from the Congress high command. Allegations include illegal housing for migrants, discrimination against Karnataka's poor, and inadequate action against drug activities. BJP promises statewide agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:15 IST
Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its criticism of the ruling Congress in Karnataka over a controversial demolition drive, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of capitulating to the directives of the Congress high command in New Delhi.

A political storm has erupted following the eviction of allegedly illegal occupants in Bengaluru's Kogilu Layout. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed that decisions on the demolition of illegal structures were influenced by leaders outside Karnataka, casting doubt on the state's autonomy in policy decisions.

The controversy has taken on an additional dimension with accusations from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who demanded a high-level investigation into illegal migration and its connections to drug networks. The BJP is planning a statewide protest, challenging the state's handling of illegal settlements and questioning the credibility of policy actions influenced by external Congress forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025