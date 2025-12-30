Political Heat Rises Over Demolition Controversy in Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its criticism of the ruling Congress in Karnataka over a controversial demolition drive, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of capitulating to the directives of the Congress high command in New Delhi.

A political storm has erupted following the eviction of allegedly illegal occupants in Bengaluru's Kogilu Layout. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed that decisions on the demolition of illegal structures were influenced by leaders outside Karnataka, casting doubt on the state's autonomy in policy decisions.

The controversy has taken on an additional dimension with accusations from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who demanded a high-level investigation into illegal migration and its connections to drug networks. The BJP is planning a statewide protest, challenging the state's handling of illegal settlements and questioning the credibility of policy actions influenced by external Congress forces.

