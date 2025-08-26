Left Menu

INDI Alliance's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A Fight Against Alleged Vote Theft

Leaders from INDI Alliance, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' highlighting alleged voter list irregularities in Bihar. The initiative aims to counteract supposed 'vote chori' and challenge BJP hegemony. The campaign is set to conclude in Patna, amid rising demands for electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:19 IST
INDI Alliance's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A Fight Against Alleged Vote Theft
INDI alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi and others carry out 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at electoral reform, leaders from the Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDI), such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, spearheaded the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul. They were joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

During the initiative, Congress's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, accused the ruling party of electoral malpractice, claiming Congress would have seized power if not for 'vote chori'. He suggested the BJP's electoral victories were products of manipulated voter lists, insisting that opposition forces are united against this perceived injustice.

Spanning over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the 16-day yatra aims to expose alleged vote theft, branded by the opposition as 'vote chori'. As Bihar's upcoming assembly elections loom, the campaign is spotlighting demands for clean and fair electoral processes, with a strong focus on the role of the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025