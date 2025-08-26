INDI Alliance's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A Fight Against Alleged Vote Theft

In a strategic move aimed at electoral reform, leaders from the Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDI), such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, spearheaded the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul. They were joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

During the initiative, Congress's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, accused the ruling party of electoral malpractice, claiming Congress would have seized power if not for 'vote chori'. He suggested the BJP's electoral victories were products of manipulated voter lists, insisting that opposition forces are united against this perceived injustice.

Spanning over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the 16-day yatra aims to expose alleged vote theft, branded by the opposition as 'vote chori'. As Bihar's upcoming assembly elections loom, the campaign is spotlighting demands for clean and fair electoral processes, with a strong focus on the role of the Election Commission.

