L&T Finance Teams Up with Google Pay to Revolutionize Personal Loans

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Pay, aiming to extend Personal Loan products to Google's extensive user base. This collaboration marks a significant step in LTF's mission to diversify its product offerings and make credit accessible through digital platforms.

According to Mr. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO of L&T Finance Ltd., the partnership reflects the future trajectory of financial services, which is centered on creating customer-centric ecosystems. Through this collaboration, LTF aims to enhance its ability to serve Indian consumers by integrating financial products into high-engagement platforms, aligning with contemporary consumer expectations.

The partnership with Google Pay, along with previous alliances with PhonePe, CRED, and Amazon Pay, is part of LTF's strategy to grow its Personal Loans business. This initiative is expected to drive significant growth, with the loan book rising 41% year-on-year, fueled by digital expansion and strong customer engagement.

