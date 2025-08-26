Left Menu

L&T Finance Teams Up with Google Pay to Revolutionize Personal Loans

L&T Finance Ltd., a prominent NBFC, partners with Google Pay to offer Personal Loans. This alliance aligns with LTF's product diversification strategy and aims to make credit more accessible in a digital way. The move is designed to enhance digital financial inclusion, especially in urban and rural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:38 IST
L&T Finance Teams Up with Google Pay to Revolutionize Personal Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Pay, aiming to extend Personal Loan products to Google's extensive user base. This collaboration marks a significant step in LTF's mission to diversify its product offerings and make credit accessible through digital platforms.

According to Mr. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO of L&T Finance Ltd., the partnership reflects the future trajectory of financial services, which is centered on creating customer-centric ecosystems. Through this collaboration, LTF aims to enhance its ability to serve Indian consumers by integrating financial products into high-engagement platforms, aligning with contemporary consumer expectations.

The partnership with Google Pay, along with previous alliances with PhonePe, CRED, and Amazon Pay, is part of LTF's strategy to grow its Personal Loans business. This initiative is expected to drive significant growth, with the loan book rising 41% year-on-year, fueled by digital expansion and strong customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025