L&T Finance Teams Up with Google Pay to Revolutionize Personal Loans
L&T Finance Ltd., a prominent NBFC, partners with Google Pay to offer Personal Loans. This alliance aligns with LTF's product diversification strategy and aims to make credit more accessible in a digital way. The move is designed to enhance digital financial inclusion, especially in urban and rural sectors.
- Country:
- India
L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Pay, aiming to extend Personal Loan products to Google's extensive user base. This collaboration marks a significant step in LTF's mission to diversify its product offerings and make credit accessible through digital platforms.
According to Mr. Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO of L&T Finance Ltd., the partnership reflects the future trajectory of financial services, which is centered on creating customer-centric ecosystems. Through this collaboration, LTF aims to enhance its ability to serve Indian consumers by integrating financial products into high-engagement platforms, aligning with contemporary consumer expectations.
The partnership with Google Pay, along with previous alliances with PhonePe, CRED, and Amazon Pay, is part of LTF's strategy to grow its Personal Loans business. This initiative is expected to drive significant growth, with the loan book rising 41% year-on-year, fueled by digital expansion and strong customer engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and Fiji Partnership Paves Path for Development
President Murmu Meets Fiji PM Rabuka, Strengthens Strategic Partnership
India-Japan Relations: A Strengthening Strategic Partnership
India and Fiji Seal Comprehensive Partnership During PM Rabuka’s First India Visit
Maharashtra's New Digital Leap: Upgraded Partnership Firms Portal 2.0 Launched