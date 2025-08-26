Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

The Shanghai stock benchmark retreated to close lower after hitting a fresh ten-year high on Tuesday, as investors moved towards undervalued sectors post a significant rally. The Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.4% down at 3,868.38, relinquishing gains that had elevated it to levels last seen in August 2015.

Investor enthusiasm remains robust, evidenced by a consecutive ten-session streak where combined turnovers on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges surpassed 2 trillion yuan ($279.61 billion). Despite this high level of activity, technical indicators are showing signs of trader fatigue, following a 25% rally in the Shanghai index since April.

In contrast, the real estate and rare earth sectors suffered losses, with the latter affected by geopolitical tensions following statements from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the consumer staples and liquor sectors showed modest gains, indicating a mixed performance across industries.

