Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

Wibmo, part of PayU, has been acclaimed as a leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant 2025 for Fraud Platforms and Payment Fraud Solutions, highlighting its strength in safeguarding digital payments. The company's Trident FRM stands out for its AI-driven fraud risk management capabilities trusted by global financial institutions.

Updated: 26-08-2025 14:22 IST
Wibmo, a PayU subsidiary, has been named a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant 2025 for its Fraud Platforms and Payment Fraud Solutions. This accolade speaks to Wibmo's commitment to protecting the digital payments ecosystem with cutting-edge innovation.

The Chartis RiskTech Quadrant is a respected benchmark utilized by decision-makers in financial risk and technology sectors, assessing solution providers based on their offering and market potential. Wibmo's inclusion underscores its technological prowess and market success, supported by its flagship Trident FRM system.

Trident FRM is celebrated for setting a gold standard in fraud risk management. Its AI-powered analytics, real-time processing, and multichannel support provide seamless and intelligent fraud protection, earning trust from major financial institutions globally. Wibmo's dedication to scalable and adaptive fraud prevention tools positions it as a future-ready leader.

