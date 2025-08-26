Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

Wibmo, a PayU subsidiary, has been named a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant 2025 for its Fraud Platforms and Payment Fraud Solutions. This accolade speaks to Wibmo's commitment to protecting the digital payments ecosystem with cutting-edge innovation.

The Chartis RiskTech Quadrant is a respected benchmark utilized by decision-makers in financial risk and technology sectors, assessing solution providers based on their offering and market potential. Wibmo's inclusion underscores its technological prowess and market success, supported by its flagship Trident FRM system.

Trident FRM is celebrated for setting a gold standard in fraud risk management. Its AI-powered analytics, real-time processing, and multichannel support provide seamless and intelligent fraud protection, earning trust from major financial institutions globally. Wibmo's dedication to scalable and adaptive fraud prevention tools positions it as a future-ready leader.

