Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada's shortlist for its new submarine programme, including a German-Norwegian partnership. During a press conference with Germany's Chancellor, Carney also revealed a joint mineral cooperation deal aimed at strengthening Germany's supply chain, emphasizing Canada's role in diversifying away from China's and Russia's influence.

In a significant move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the shortlist for Canada's new submarine programme on Tuesday, selecting a German-Norwegian partnership as one of the finalists. This strategic partnership underscores Canada's growing defense collaborations.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Prime Minister Carney unveiled a new joint declaration focusing on critical minerals cooperation. This initiative aims to reinforce Germany's critical mineral supply chain, offering an alternative to their current reliance on China and Russia. This cooperation could play a pivotal role in bolstering Germany's industrial capabilities.

The announcement also highlighted Canada's commitment to mobilizing substantial investments, approximately half a trillion dollars, in infrastructure to support energy, ports, and digital innovation. Despite a previous agreement on clean hydrogen trade, uncertainties remain as Germany's need for green fuel has not met initial expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

