Uttar Pradesh Leads with Ambitious Employment Reforms at 'Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025'

In a significant move towards economic reform, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025' in Lucknow, pledging to ensure minimum wages for all employed youth in the state. This initiative aims to eradicate worker exploitation as companies are expected to pay fair wages, with the state covering any additional financial burdens.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's pioneering stance as the first Indian state to guarantee minimum wages for its working youth. Describing the state's young population as a powerhouse of talent and energy, he celebrated the successful shift from job migration to local employment opportunities within the state. This transformation, he noted, was made possible by strategic planning over the past eight years.

Emphasizing workforce development, the Chief Minister praised the 'One District One Product' scheme for providing a global platform to traditional industries. He underlined the state's extensive support to MSMEs during the pandemic, which facilitated re-employment for returning migrant workers. Adityanath further noted initiatives like the 'CM Yuva Udyami Scheme' offering interest-free loans, thereby fostering entrepreneurship among the state's youth and contributing to job creation.

