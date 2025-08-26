Standard Chartered Expands Footprint with Eastern India's Largest Branch

Standard Chartered has taken a significant step by opening its largest branch in eastern India, situated in the upscale Little Russel Street area of Kolkata. The occasion was marked by an inauguration led by PD Singh, the CEO of India and South Asia, Standard Chartered.

The newly relocated branch aims to cater to a diverse set of financial needs, leveraging the extensive global network and advanced technological infrastructure of the Standard Chartered Group. Experienced relationship managers will offer comprehensive wealth strategies, the bank stated.

The branch represents Standard Chartered's long-standing commitment to Kolkata, a city where it established its first Indian branch in 1858. The initiative seeks to further the bank's multi-generational client relationships while exploring growth in the affluent and SME sectors in Kolkata and across eastern India.