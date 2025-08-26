Left Menu

Standard Chartered Expands Footprint with Eastern India's Largest Branch

Standard Chartered has inaugurated its largest branch in eastern India on Little Russel Street, Kolkata. This opening signifies the bank's commitment to deepening client relationships and tapping opportunities in affluent and SME segments. The branch combines global networks, advanced technology, and wealth strategies to meet diverse financial needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Standard Chartered has taken a significant step by opening its largest branch in eastern India, situated in the upscale Little Russel Street area of Kolkata. The occasion was marked by an inauguration led by PD Singh, the CEO of India and South Asia, Standard Chartered.

The newly relocated branch aims to cater to a diverse set of financial needs, leveraging the extensive global network and advanced technological infrastructure of the Standard Chartered Group. Experienced relationship managers will offer comprehensive wealth strategies, the bank stated.

The branch represents Standard Chartered's long-standing commitment to Kolkata, a city where it established its first Indian branch in 1858. The initiative seeks to further the bank's multi-generational client relationships while exploring growth in the affluent and SME sectors in Kolkata and across eastern India.

