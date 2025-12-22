Left Menu

Global Headlines: From Political Probes to Nuclear Power Revivals

This bulletin provides a snapshot of current global affairs, covering ethical investigations involving former Trump aides, unresolved tensions in Ukraine, and Japan's nuclear energy resurgence post-Fukushima. Other highlights include Hungary's volatile elections, Romanian justice system scrutiny, and creative diplomacy by the U.S. in Greenland.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:26 IST
The U.S. State Department's watchdog is considering a probe into potential ethics breaches by Trump officials over UAE dealings as reported by Semafor. Senators push for answers, with implications for foreign relations hanging in the balance.

Russia faces increased instability as assassinations within its ranks continue amid the Ukraine war, with Ukrainian intelligence claiming involvement. This violence adds layers of complexity to ongoing tensions in the region.

Japan marked a critical point in its energy strategy, moving towards restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant. This step highlights the nation's gradual shift back to nuclear power, 15 years post the Fukushima disaster.

