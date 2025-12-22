Global Headlines: From Political Probes to Nuclear Power Revivals

The U.S. State Department's watchdog is considering a probe into potential ethics breaches by Trump officials over UAE dealings as reported by Semafor. Senators push for answers, with implications for foreign relations hanging in the balance.

Russia faces increased instability as assassinations within its ranks continue amid the Ukraine war, with Ukrainian intelligence claiming involvement. This violence adds layers of complexity to ongoing tensions in the region.

Japan marked a critical point in its energy strategy, moving towards restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant. This step highlights the nation's gradual shift back to nuclear power, 15 years post the Fukushima disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)