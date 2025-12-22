Left Menu

Avatar 3 Sets Global Box Office Ablaze

James Cameron's third 'Avatar' film, 'Fire and Ash,' opened with approximately $345 million in global ticket sales, securing its position as the second-highest Hollywood debut of 2025, just behind 'Zootopia 2.' The film met pre-weekend forecasts and continues the epic story from Disney.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:25 IST
Avatar 3 Sets Global Box Office Ablaze
The entertainment world is abuzz with the news that James Cameron's eagerly anticipated third installment of the 'Avatar' series has made a significant impact at the global box office. 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has achieved an impressive debut, earning approximately $345 million in ticket sales worldwide.

Despite facing fierce competition from other blockbusters, 'Fire and Ash' has successfully met pre-weekend expectations, placing it among the top films for this year.

Trailing only behind Disney's other hit, 'Zootopia 2,' which garnered a staggering $556 million, 'Avatar 3' stands as the second-highest Hollywood opening for 2025, further cementing its place in cinematic history.

