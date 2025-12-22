Avatar 3 Sets Global Box Office Ablaze
James Cameron's third 'Avatar' film, 'Fire and Ash,' opened with approximately $345 million in global ticket sales, securing its position as the second-highest Hollywood debut of 2025, just behind 'Zootopia 2.' The film met pre-weekend forecasts and continues the epic story from Disney.
Despite facing fierce competition from other blockbusters, 'Fire and Ash' has successfully met pre-weekend expectations, placing it among the top films for this year.
Trailing only behind Disney's other hit, 'Zootopia 2,' which garnered a staggering $556 million, 'Avatar 3' stands as the second-highest Hollywood opening for 2025, further cementing its place in cinematic history.