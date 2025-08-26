KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has achieved a landmark milestone by becoming India's first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) to reach a business volume of 1 lakh crore. This was officially announced by Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, at a celebratory event in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister praised KSFE's transformative journey and its significant role in sustaining Kerala's financial ecosystem. Established with just 10 branches and a starting capital of Rs. 2 lakh, KSFE now boasts 683 branches and a business volume exceeding Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The business volume tripled from Rs. 30,000 crore in 2016, showcasing KSFE's financial robustness amid global challenges like the financial slowdown, demonetisation, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The visionary Ches have driven their growth through innovative products and adaptable regulatory guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

