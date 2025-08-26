Left Menu

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has become the first Non-Banking Financial Company in India to achieve a business volume of 1 lakh crore. The Chief Minister of Kerala highlighted KSFE's integral role in the state's development. The company's growth signifies its financial stability, people-centric model, and innovative methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:47 IST
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has achieved a landmark milestone by becoming India's first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) to reach a business volume of 1 lakh crore. This was officially announced by Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, at a celebratory event in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister praised KSFE's transformative journey and its significant role in sustaining Kerala's financial ecosystem. Established with just 10 branches and a starting capital of Rs. 2 lakh, KSFE now boasts 683 branches and a business volume exceeding Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The business volume tripled from Rs. 30,000 crore in 2016, showcasing KSFE's financial robustness amid global challenges like the financial slowdown, demonetisation, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The visionary Ches have driven their growth through innovative products and adaptable regulatory guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs protest against Syeda Hameed

'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs pro...

 India
2
Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation

Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabadd...

 India
3
UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including Lockheed Martin

UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025