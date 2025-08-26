Left Menu

SAIL Bolsters Defense Self-Reliance with Critical Steel for Indian Navy Frigates

SAIL provided 8,000 tonnes of crucial steel for the INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri frigates, reinforcing India's naval capabilities. These advancements support the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by reducing reliance on imported materials. The frigates were commissioned under Project 17 A to enhance defense self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:25 IST
SAIL Bolsters Defense Self-Reliance with Critical Steel for Indian Navy Frigates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SAIL announced on Tuesday its contribution of approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's newest advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. These ships were launched by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The simultaneous commissioning of these two stealth frigates at the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a first of its kind. This marks a milestone as both vessels originate from different shipyards but fall under the advanced Project 17 A.

SAIL emphasized its pivotal role in enhancing defense self-reliance by supplying steel for these and other naval vessels. This initiative aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' campaigns, reducing India's dependency on imported steel for defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs protest against Syeda Hameed

'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs pro...

 India
2
Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation

Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabadd...

 India
3
UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including Lockheed Martin

UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025