SAIL Bolsters Defense Self-Reliance with Critical Steel for Indian Navy Frigates

State-owned SAIL announced on Tuesday its contribution of approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's newest advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. These ships were launched by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The simultaneous commissioning of these two stealth frigates at the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a first of its kind. This marks a milestone as both vessels originate from different shipyards but fall under the advanced Project 17 A.

SAIL emphasized its pivotal role in enhancing defense self-reliance by supplying steel for these and other naval vessels. This initiative aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' campaigns, reducing India's dependency on imported steel for defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)