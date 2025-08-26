Left Menu

Severe Flooding in Punjab: Rescues and Relief Efforts Intensify

Punjab experiences severe flooding due to continuous rainfall, impacting districts like Pathankot and Gurdaspur. The administration, with police and rescue teams, is conducting relief efforts, evacuating stranded citizens, and monitoring river levels to prevent further disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:50 IST
Severe Flooding in Punjab: Rescues and Relief Efforts Intensify
Special DGP Arpit Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has caused significant flooding in Punjab, as rivers including the Satluj, Beas, Ujh, and Ravi overflowed, impacting districts like Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Gurdaspur. Authorities are engaged in robust relief operations to address the escalating crisis.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla announced on Tuesday that the Punjab administration, in conjunction with the police, is actively managing relief efforts. In Pathankot, helicopters have been deployed to rescue individuals stranded by the inundating waters while other rivers, such as the Ghaggar, are being carefully watched.

Efforts to evacuate affected villagers to safer locations are ongoing, with essential supplies being provided. Special DGP Shukla emphasized the support from local and national emergency response teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army. Police continue to remain vigilant, ensuring preparedness to handle further flooding threats. The state remains on high alert as efforts to mitigate the flood's impact continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules

Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Sp...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chilean official says

UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, C...

 Global
3
Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

 India
4
Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it claimed was a Hamas surveillance camera, reports AP.

Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it clai...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025