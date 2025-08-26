Severe Flooding in Punjab: Rescues and Relief Efforts Intensify

Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has caused significant flooding in Punjab, as rivers including the Satluj, Beas, Ujh, and Ravi overflowed, impacting districts like Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, and Gurdaspur. Authorities are engaged in robust relief operations to address the escalating crisis.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla announced on Tuesday that the Punjab administration, in conjunction with the police, is actively managing relief efforts. In Pathankot, helicopters have been deployed to rescue individuals stranded by the inundating waters while other rivers, such as the Ghaggar, are being carefully watched.

Efforts to evacuate affected villagers to safer locations are ongoing, with essential supplies being provided. Special DGP Shukla emphasized the support from local and national emergency response teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army. Police continue to remain vigilant, ensuring preparedness to handle further flooding threats. The state remains on high alert as efforts to mitigate the flood's impact continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)