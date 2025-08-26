Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs imposed by the United States, climate change, and a smaller crop in Brazil are driving coffee prices up, the executive director of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) told Reuters on Tuesday.

Despite the upward trend, coffee prices remain volatile and uncertain, as consumption rises and inventories decline, Vanusia Nogueira said on the sidelines of an event at the National Federation of Colombia Coffee Growers.

