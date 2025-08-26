Left Menu

Assam's Commitment to Ex-Servicemen: Governor Highlights Support Initiatives

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya participated in 'Rishta Sainik Se', discussing state and central schemes for ex-servicemen and martyrs' families. He praised soldiers' sacrifices and highlighted Assam's unique reservation in jobs, land purchase benefits, and educational programs promoting patriotism among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:43 IST
Assam's Commitment to Ex-Servicemen: Governor Highlights Support Initiatives
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya (Photo/X:@Laxmanacharya54). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 'Rishta Sainik Se' event organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. The gathering aimed to address the needs and concerns of ex-servicemen and their families in Assam, showcasing various welfare schemes provided by both Central and State Governments.

During the event, Governor Acharya paid tribute to fallen soldiers, emphasizing the national importance of 'Rishta Sainik Se' as more than just an event. It reflects national respect, gratitude, and responsibility towards India's defenders. He mentioned Assam's landmark policy of a two percent reservation in Group-A government jobs for ex-military personnel, alongside benefits like reduced registration fees and tax waivers for martyrs' families and increased ex-gratia from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Governor further highlighted the significance of soldiers' discipline and patriotism as ideals for youth, promoting education programs like 'Rasjtriya Kritagyata evam Jagrookta Yojana' in schools and colleges. These initiatives connect students with soldiers' experiences, fostering patriotism and the essence of national pride beyond the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

