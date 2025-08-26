Delhi Lawyers Intensify Strike Over Evidence Recording Notification

Lawyers from the All Delhi District Court Bar Association have resolved to continue their strike following a unanimous decision by the coordination committee of All Delhi Bar Associations. The protest comes in response to a notification by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, authorizing video conferencing rooms in police stations as legitimate locations for evidence recording, a move that has sparked significant unrest among the legal community.

Since the onset of the strike on August 22, legal professionals, including those from Patiala House Court and Rouse Avenue Court, have actively participated in demonstrations, marching at prominent sites like India Gate Circle. Despite a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and interactions with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the lawyers report no significant advancements have been achieved.

Determined to sustain their protest, the coordination committee has announced a complete work boycott in all Delhi district courts on August 27, 2025. The impugned notification, dated August 13, is seen by the lawyers as contravening a previous circular issued by the Home Secretary on July 15, 2024. As part of escalating efforts, demonstrations have also been staged outside key court complexes such as Tis Hazari, Rohini, and Karkardooma. According to Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, the lack of fruitful resolutions may lead to intensified actions, including potential demonstrations at the Lieutenant Governor's residence.