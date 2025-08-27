Trade Turmoil: US Tariffs Hit Indian Exporters Hard

Indian exporters are confronting significant hurdles as the United States implements steep new tariffs, escalating tensions between the strategic partners. The breakdown in trade negotiations has led to a 50% tariff on Indian goods, causing concern amid accusations of India indirectly funding Russia's war in Ukraine through oil purchases.

Exporters, worried about a 20-30% drop in orders, are exploring diversification options with government support. The tariffs, which exempt shipments in transit and humanitarian aid, have already impacted the Indian rupee and equity indexes negatively.

Despite the challenges, India and the US continue to express commitment to a broader relationship, discussing defense, trade, and energy cooperation. However, concerns about the economic impact remain, especially in the diamond industry and overall economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)