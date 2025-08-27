Screwworm Alert: How a Silent Parasite Poses a Billion-Dollar Threat

This week, U.S. health officials reported the year's first human screwworm case, a chilling reminder of the flesh-eating parasite lurking at national borders. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) assured the public of no immediate threat to the farm sector.

The case has triggered heightened awareness in the U.S. cattle industry, concerned about potential economic impacts, especially in Texas, the top cattle producer. The Texas economy stands to lose nearly $2 billion should an outbreak occur. Thankfully, the health case showed no signs of further spread, according to Maryland state health officials.

The USDA's response includes launching an aggressive surveillance program and investing $750 million in a Texas facility to control screwworm populations. While tensions rise due to ongoing U.S.-Mexico trade negotiations, government agencies emphasize coordinated efforts to prevent the parasite's northern migration.