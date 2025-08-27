Escalating Tariffs: The Strained Trade Relations Between the U.S. and India

Tensions peaked between the United States and India as President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, marking a significant strain in trade relations between the strategic partners.

The decision stems from unresolved disagreements over agriculture and dairy products and India's continued oil trade with Russia, which the U.S. views as problematic.

Despite repeated negotiations involving top-level officials from both countries, no resolution has been achieved, and the tariff burden continues to impact trade discussions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)