Ukraine Ups the Ante with Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine has ramped up its military campaign by striking a Russian Lukoil oil rig in the Caspian Sea. This attack, which occurred last Friday, is the first to be officially confirmed by Ukraine's general staff. It marks a significant escalation targeting Russian oil infrastructure.

The Filanovsky oil rig was damaged in the strike, and at least two additional drone attacks on the rig have been reported since December. The Ukrainian military claims the assault is part of its strategy to hit Russia's critical economic assets, considering oil revenue a primary source of funds for Russia's prolonged war effort against Ukraine.

In a broader offensive, Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries and shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea and Mediterranean. Although this strategy has been ongoing since 2024, recent weeks have seen an intensified focus on maritime strikes, showcasing Ukraine's strengthened resolve.

