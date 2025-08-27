Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

Chennai-based Tropical Agrosystem aims for an impressive 22% revenue increase to Rs 2,200 crore this fiscal year, spurred by favorable monsoon conditions and a strong appetite for its patented products, according to Chairman V K Jhaver. The company is confidently steering towards becoming debt-free by the next fiscal year and is exploring private equity options instead of a public offering.

The agrochemical company has launched several innovative products including the herbicide Tag Proxy and the granular insecticide Tag Stem Lee, with additional launches planned for December. Jhaver expressed confidence in achieving robust sales figures, especially with the new dual-action paddy insecticide, Stem Lee, anticipated to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue this year.

Tropical Agrosystem continues to expand its manufacturing capacity, establishing new plants in Kharagpur and Chennai, with another facility in Gujarat slated for construction in 2026. Striving to outpace competitors like Bayer and Syngenta, the firm highlights competitive pricing and an extensive dealer network as key advantages, alongside regulatory improvements that fast-track product approvals.