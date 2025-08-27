Left Menu

Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

Chennai-based Tropical Agrosystem aims for a revenue jump to Rs 2,200 crore, driven by strong demand and favorable weather. The company plans expansions and new launches, exploring private equity while eying debt-free status. Regulatory easing aids growth, and competitive pricing bolsters market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:05 IST
Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based Tropical Agrosystem aims for an impressive 22% revenue increase to Rs 2,200 crore this fiscal year, spurred by favorable monsoon conditions and a strong appetite for its patented products, according to Chairman V K Jhaver. The company is confidently steering towards becoming debt-free by the next fiscal year and is exploring private equity options instead of a public offering.

The agrochemical company has launched several innovative products including the herbicide Tag Proxy and the granular insecticide Tag Stem Lee, with additional launches planned for December. Jhaver expressed confidence in achieving robust sales figures, especially with the new dual-action paddy insecticide, Stem Lee, anticipated to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue this year.

Tropical Agrosystem continues to expand its manufacturing capacity, establishing new plants in Kharagpur and Chennai, with another facility in Gujarat slated for construction in 2026. Striving to outpace competitors like Bayer and Syngenta, the firm highlights competitive pricing and an extensive dealer network as key advantages, alongside regulatory improvements that fast-track product approvals.

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025