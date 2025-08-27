Flags of Discord: The Rise of English Patriotism Amid Migration Concerns

A wave of national flags, particularly the St George's Cross and the Union Jack, has swept through English streets, igniting debates over national pride and anti-immigration sentiment.

These flags have emerged amidst a politically tumultuous summer, with immigration overtaking the economy as voters' chief concern, according to YouGov data.

While some citizens see the flags as expressions of patriotism, for others, the displays are unsettling, especially amidst protests linked to asylum seekers and recent far-right influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)