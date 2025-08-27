Left Menu

US Tariffs Challenge Surat's Diamond Dominance

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian diamond imports, impacting Surat's diamond industry. Experts believe the effect will be temporary due to India's 90% control of global production. Industry leaders suggest exploring alternative markets if tariffs persist, while acknowledging the US remains a key player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST
US Tariffs Challenge Surat's Diamond Dominance
Visual of diamond work in Surat (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the United States implemented a 50% tariff on Indian diamond imports on Wednesday, stirring concerns within Surat's influential diamond industry. Despite the apprehension, stakeholders, buoyed by India's commanding 90% share of global diamond production, anticipate that the impact will be short-lived.

Jagdish Khunt, President of the Surat Diamond Association, expressed confidence that the effect will be temporary, highlighting that no other nation can compete with India's prowess in diamond cutting and polishing. As the industry braces for immediate challenges, there is consensus that the US will remain heavily reliant on India's diamond exports.

Jayesh Patel, a noted diamond manufacturer and trader, emphasized the evolving nature of global trade policies, acknowledging potential difficulties in US markets. However, he remained optimistic about prospects in Europe and Russia. Patel echoed a governmental stance on resilience, suggesting strategic diversification if tariffs endure, even as India's labor-intensive export sectors face hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

 India
2
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

 Global
3
Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

 Global
4
Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025