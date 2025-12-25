Luca Zidane Embraces Algerian Roots Amidst Football Legacy

Luca Zidane, son of legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane, has made the decision to switch his international allegiance from France to Algeria. The goalkeeper, previously part of France's junior teams, chose Algeria to honor his Algerian roots and his grandfather's heritage.

Zidane, 27, quickly secured the position of first-choice goalkeeper for Algeria, debuting in a match against Sudan, which ended in a 3-0 victory for his team. His father, Zinedine, watched from the stands, offering his full support for Luca's decision. The move underscores the family's deep connection to Algerian culture.

Luca shared that while his family supported him, his grandfather was particularly pleased with the choice. Zinedine Zidane, who achieved great international success, including leading France to World Cup and Euro victories, advised Luca that the decision was ultimately personal. Luca plans to honor his grandfather by wearing the name Zidane on his Algerian national team jersey.