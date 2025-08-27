Dowry Tragedies: A Grim Reality Ignored by Society

The chilling case of Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands, has brought the endemic issue of dowry to the forefront of national attention. Her death highlights a systemic problem where patriarchal norms and weak enforcement of anti-dowry laws perpetuate tragic outcomes for countless women in India.

Despite legal prohibitions, dowry remains pervasive, often glorified by both the groom's and bride's families. This societal practice sees families losing daughters to harassment, torture, and death, as evidenced by the daily deaths recorded across the country due to unmet dowry expectations. The grim reality continues to haunt families irrespective of social status.

Activists and legal experts point out that cultural conditioning, alongside a low conviction rate for dowry cases, sustains this practice. Women's rights advocates call for rigorous law enforcement and significant social change to dismantle the dangerous traditions that continue to claim lives and propagate gender inequality across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)