Jaiprakash Power Ventures Embarks on Rs 300 Crore Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Jaiprakash Power Ventures announced plans to establish a 50 MW solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, investing Rs 300 crore. The board considered the proposal, pending necessary approvals. The project will be located at the Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jaiprakash Power Ventures revealed its intent to initiate a solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, with a substantial investment of Rs 300 crore.

This decision was made during a board meeting, as detailed in the company's regulatory filing. The proposal aims to establish a 50 MW solar plant, pending essential approvals, including those from lenders.

The proposed solar project is planned to be set up at the site of the company's existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

