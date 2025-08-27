Jaiprakash Power Ventures Embarks on Rs 300 Crore Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

On Wednesday, Jaiprakash Power Ventures revealed its intent to initiate a solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, with a substantial investment of Rs 300 crore.

This decision was made during a board meeting, as detailed in the company's regulatory filing. The proposal aims to establish a 50 MW solar plant, pending essential approvals, including those from lenders.

The proposed solar project is planned to be set up at the site of the company's existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

