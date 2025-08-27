Russia's economic landscape is predicted to grow positively, with a forecast of at least a 1.5% increase by 2025, as stated by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. His remarks were broadcasted on Wednesday.

These projections hint at a potential stabilization in the Russian economy over the next few years, possibly reflecting corrective measures and strategic planning.

Observers and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the accuracy of these predictions as Russia navigates through global economic challenges.