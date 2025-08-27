Left Menu

Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

Russia's economy is projected to expand by at least 1.5% in 2025, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. This announcement was made during a televised speech and reflects an optimistic outlook for the country's financial future.

Updated: 27-08-2025 16:43 IST
  • Russia

Russia's economic landscape is predicted to grow positively, with a forecast of at least a 1.5% increase by 2025, as stated by Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. His remarks were broadcasted on Wednesday.

These projections hint at a potential stabilization in the Russian economy over the next few years, possibly reflecting corrective measures and strategic planning.

Observers and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the accuracy of these predictions as Russia navigates through global economic challenges.

