CPI(ML) Liberation Challenges Election Roll: 53 New Claims in Bihar's SIR 2025

The Election Commission of India has received 53 claims from the CPI(ML) Liberation amid Bihar's ongoing electoral roll revision. Political parties have submitted a total of 53 claims, increasing yesterday's figure by 43. While 65 lakh electors were found ineligible, complaints remain open until September 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported a surge in claims and objections filed by political entities during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls for 2025. A significant number, 53, originates from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar.

Detailed in the Commission's daily bulletin, the recent submissions underscore an increase of 43 claims and objections within just one day. The total from political parties now stands solely accounted to the CPI(ML) Liberation. Meanwhile, direct submissions from electors have reached 1,78,948. The ECI has already settled 20,702 of these after a stipulated seven-day period.

The Commission's guidelines highlight that claims (Form 6) and objections (Form 7) must adhere to specific formats with declarations; generic complaints are inadmissible. The SIR mandates processing by ERO/AERO posts a seven-day notice ensuring candidates' rights are upheld. The inquiry process includes displaying omitted names from the draft roll for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

