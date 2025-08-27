Poland Powers Ahead with Wind Energy Despite Presidential Veto

In a determined push to augment its wind energy resources, Poland will escalate its onshore wind power capacity, notwithstanding President Karol Nawrocki's recent veto of a bill intended to ease regulations for constructing such installations. Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing onshore wind as Poland's most economical electricity source.

The vetoed legislation aimed to decrease the required distance between new wind farms and residential areas. Tusk revealed that the government is crafting a resolution to facilitate the installation of more efficient turbines at current wind farm sites, a move not requiring parliamentary or presidential consent.

Poland's renewable energy production is increasing, encroaching upon the nation's reliance on coal-fired power. In 2024, renewables accounted for nearly 30% of the national electricity supply, signaling a significant shift in energy generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)