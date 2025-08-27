Left Menu

Poland Powers Ahead with Wind Energy Despite Presidential Veto

Poland plans to boost wind power capacity, overriding a recent presidential veto of a bill that sought to relax onshore wind farm regulations. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced efforts to enhance wind energy as a cost-effective electricity source. Government resolutions sidestep parliamentary approval, enabling swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:22 IST
In a determined push to augment its wind energy resources, Poland will escalate its onshore wind power capacity, notwithstanding President Karol Nawrocki's recent veto of a bill intended to ease regulations for constructing such installations. Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing onshore wind as Poland's most economical electricity source.

The vetoed legislation aimed to decrease the required distance between new wind farms and residential areas. Tusk revealed that the government is crafting a resolution to facilitate the installation of more efficient turbines at current wind farm sites, a move not requiring parliamentary or presidential consent.

Poland's renewable energy production is increasing, encroaching upon the nation's reliance on coal-fired power. In 2024, renewables accounted for nearly 30% of the national electricity supply, signaling a significant shift in energy generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

