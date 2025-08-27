Left Menu

Akash Tripathi Takes the Helm at Solar Energy Corporation of India

Akash Tripathi, an IAS officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Solar Energy Corporation of India. This appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. It emphasizes leadership for renewable energy initiatives, including green hydrogen and energy storage projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:29 IST
Akash Tripathi Takes the Helm at Solar Energy Corporation of India
Akash Tripathi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appointment, Akash Tripathi, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, has been named the new Managing Director of the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given the nod for Tripathi's appointment, elevating him to the rank and pay scale of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India, further cementing his role in the country's renewable energy sector.

Tripathi will work alongside Santosh Sarangi, who will continue as the Chairman of SECI, to spearhead efforts in emerging areas such as green hydrogen and energy storage, bolstering India's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
2
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global
3
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

 Ukraine
4
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide

Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Div...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025