Akash Tripathi Takes the Helm at Solar Energy Corporation of India

In a significant appointment, Akash Tripathi, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, has been named the new Managing Director of the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given the nod for Tripathi's appointment, elevating him to the rank and pay scale of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India, further cementing his role in the country's renewable energy sector.

Tripathi will work alongside Santosh Sarangi, who will continue as the Chairman of SECI, to spearhead efforts in emerging areas such as green hydrogen and energy storage, bolstering India's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

