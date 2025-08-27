Left Menu

Future Warfare: Embracing Hybrid Warriors for Fast-Evolving Battlefields

CDS General Anil Chauhan emphasized the necessity of 'hybrid warriors' adept in multiple conflict domains. He highlighted integrating military strategy, self-reliance, and joint training to navigate future warfare. Arguing for technological advancements and wisdom in defense strategies, he underscored India's focus on peace backed by power.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has emphasized the need for 'hybrid warriors' to operate across various conflict domains, from traditional border engagements to urban anti-terror operations. He stated that future warfare would require soldiers proficient in maneuvering desert battles and addressing cyber threats. Addressing the Run Samwad 2025, he declared that 'Shaastra' (scripture or knowledge) and 'Shastra' (weapon) must work in tandem to secure victories.

Over two days of deliberations, the need to adapt to evolving warfare dynamics became clear, according to Gen Chauhan. He stressed that India's destiny as a 'Viksit Bharat' requires being armed, secure, and self-reliant, advocating for societal awareness of war strategies and techniques. Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, the CDS reiterated India's peace-loving stance but declared the necessity of power to sustain peace.

Touching on historical examples, Gen Chauhan highlighted the blend of wisdom with military acumen, citing the Mahabharata's Arjuna and Krishna as emblematic of this blend. He urged modern military scholars to dissect strategies across battle domains and called for decisive joint responses. Advocating for defense self-reliance, he underscored developing India's own defense systems like Sudarshan Chakra and emphasized integrating emerging technologies to enhance capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

