Eli Lilly Pauses Mounjaro Shipments in UK Amid Price Surge

Eli Lilly has decided to temporarily halt the shipment of its weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in the United Kingdom. This move comes ahead of a substantial price increase slated to begin next month. The company aims to manage its supply effectively and ensure continued access for patients.

In an effort to manage resources and prevent unauthorized accumulation of medicines, Eli Lilly has implemented allocations for pharmacies and providers. This step includes legal safeguards against stockpiling, as confirmed by their statement issued on Wednesday. The company plans to resume orders starting on September 1.

September will see a dramatic price hike of up to 170%, raising the cost of a month's supply from 122 to 330 pounds. This change aligns with international pricing strategies, particularly a White House directive encouraging European price hikes to offset reductions in U.S. pricing.