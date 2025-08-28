Left Menu

Saurabh Bharadwaj Expresses Gratitude Amid ED Raids

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj thanks supporters during an ED raid linked to a hospital construction scam. Highlighting party solidarity, Bharadwaj appreciates leaders staying by his side late at night. The raid is part of a money laundering probe involving irregularities in Delhi's hospital construction projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:28 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party, extended his gratitude on Thursday to those who supported him following a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his home this Tuesday. Bharadwaj noted that party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, remained awake until 2 a.m., offering emotional support.

In a social media post, Bharadwaj revealed that his WhatsApp was not operational and alleged that the ED officials had confiscated his phone. Despite these challenges, Bharadwaj expressed thanks via an 'X' post, acknowledging the physical presence of supporters who stood outside his residence into the early hours of the morning. The leader emphasized the strength he and his family derived from the unity shown by party members.

The ED's operation on Tuesday involved searches at 13 locations, including Bharadwaj's property, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to suspected hospital construction project malpractices in Delhi. The raid, executed under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, follows a First Information Report implicating former Delhi health ministers and contractors, as registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi Police.

