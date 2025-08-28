Left Menu

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy executed a crucial overnight medical evacuation from Lakshadweep, airlifting a critically ill child by Naval Dornier amid challenging weather. Starting from INS Garuda, Kochi, at 1:20 am, the mission successfully brought the patient to Kochi for immediate neurosurgical care early Thursday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:03 IST
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep
Visual of the medical evacuation (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold overnight mission, the Indian Navy executed a critical medical evacuation, airlifting a four-year-old patient from Lakshadweep to Kochi. The operation was initiated at 12:30 a.m. after a request from the Lakshadweep administration reached the Southern Naval Command.

Braving adverse weather conditions, a Naval Dornier took off from INS Garuda in Kochi at 01:20 a.m. The daring rescue saw the critically ill child airlifted from Agatti Island and transported safely to Kochi, touching down by 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, the patient was quickly transferred to the Civil Hospital for immediate neurosurgical management. Details on the patient's condition and subsequent treatment are still forthcoming.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025