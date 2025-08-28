Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

In a bold overnight mission, the Indian Navy executed a critical medical evacuation, airlifting a four-year-old patient from Lakshadweep to Kochi. The operation was initiated at 12:30 a.m. after a request from the Lakshadweep administration reached the Southern Naval Command.

Braving adverse weather conditions, a Naval Dornier took off from INS Garuda in Kochi at 01:20 a.m. The daring rescue saw the critically ill child airlifted from Agatti Island and transported safely to Kochi, touching down by 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, the patient was quickly transferred to the Civil Hospital for immediate neurosurgical management. Details on the patient's condition and subsequent treatment are still forthcoming.