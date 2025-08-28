South Korea and U.S. Initiate Dialogue on Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing

South Korea and the United States are set to engage in discussions about nuclear fuel reprocessing. This decision follows a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

Cho emphasized the significance of this dialogue given South Korea's operation of 26 nuclear power plants. The country currently imports fuel for these plants but sees an increasing need to reprocess and produce its own fuel locally.

The minister highlighted the critical importance of U.S. cooperation, noting that changes to the existing nuclear agreement between the two countries, or alternative methods under the agreement, would be necessary. Initiating discussions represents a meaningful step towards achieving these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)