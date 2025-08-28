Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Initiate Dialogue on Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that South Korea and the U.S. will discuss nuclear fuel reprocessing after a summit between President Trump and President Lee. With 26 nuclear power plants, South Korea sees the necessity of reprocessing fuel and seeks cooperation with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:16 IST
South Korea and U.S. Initiate Dialogue on Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States are set to engage in discussions about nuclear fuel reprocessing. This decision follows a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

Cho emphasized the significance of this dialogue given South Korea's operation of 26 nuclear power plants. The country currently imports fuel for these plants but sees an increasing need to reprocess and produce its own fuel locally.

The minister highlighted the critical importance of U.S. cooperation, noting that changes to the existing nuclear agreement between the two countries, or alternative methods under the agreement, would be necessary. Initiating discussions represents a meaningful step towards achieving these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
2
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
4
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025