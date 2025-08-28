South Korea and U.S. Initiate Dialogue on Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that South Korea and the U.S. will discuss nuclear fuel reprocessing after a summit between President Trump and President Lee. With 26 nuclear power plants, South Korea sees the necessity of reprocessing fuel and seeks cooperation with the U.S.
South Korea and the United States are set to engage in discussions about nuclear fuel reprocessing. This decision follows a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.
Cho emphasized the significance of this dialogue given South Korea's operation of 26 nuclear power plants. The country currently imports fuel for these plants but sees an increasing need to reprocess and produce its own fuel locally.
The minister highlighted the critical importance of U.S. cooperation, noting that changes to the existing nuclear agreement between the two countries, or alternative methods under the agreement, would be necessary. Initiating discussions represents a meaningful step towards achieving these goals.
