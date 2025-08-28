Left Menu

SEA Calls for Lifting DORB Export Ban to Boost Farmers' Income

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) urges the government to lift the export ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran (DORB) to protect domestic processors and boost farmers' income. The ongoing ban has previously led to a loss of export markets and affected farmers' revenues.

  • India

In a significant move, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has appealed to lift the export ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran (DORB), arguing that it will protect domestic processors and enhance farmers' income.

The appeal comes as the current export restriction is set to last until September 2025. SEA has actively called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key ministers to consider not extending the ban further.

Before the 2023 ban, India exported 5-6 lakh tonnes of DORB annually, mainly to Asian countries, valued at approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The ban has reportedly led to India losing its export market to alternatives like DDGS and maize, affecting key agriculture sectors.

