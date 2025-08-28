Left Menu

Court to Hear Cognisance Arguments in Vadra Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue Court will hear arguments on September 20 regarding the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Robert Vadra and others linked to a money laundering case involving land in Gurugram. The ED claims proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, implicating Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality.

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue Court has scheduled a hearing for September 20 to deliberate on the cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Robert Vadra and other alleged participants in a money laundering case. This hearing pertains to charges involving land transactions in Gurugram, Haryana.

The case came into the spotlight when a notice was issued to Vadra and others following an investigation into a contentious land deal in Shikohpur village. Documents show that on July 24, the ED characterized the situation as a clear instance of money laundering, emphasizing that the generated crime proceeds were used to purchase immovable properties.

Amidst the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has provisionally attached several properties ostensibly linked to Vadra. Importantly, Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, notably holds a 99% stake and has been implicated in the alleged misreporting of funds related to the land transaction. The judiciary's forthcoming decision is poised to play a pivotal role in this high-profile financial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

