Europe Moves to Reinstate U.N. Sanctions Against Iran Amid Tense Nuclear Negotiations

Britain, France, and Germany are initiating the snapback of U.N. sanctions on Iran, citing Iran's violation of the 2015 nuclear deal. The E3 seeks commitments from Tehran to avoid action, while Iran warns of ending diplomatic talks. The situation follows tensions over recent U.S. and Israeli actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, France, and Germany are prepared to trigger the snapback of United Nations sanctions on Iran, a move that could significantly impact the ongoing nuclear negotiations. The decision comes after discussions with Iran failed to yield desired commitments from Tehran, according to European diplomats.

The E3, a coalition of Britain, France, and Germany, informed the U.S. about their decision and submitted a letter to the U.N. Security Council. They aim to compel Tehran to make commitments regarding its nuclear program within 30 days, potentially halting concrete action and preserving diplomatic exchanges.

Iran, which has been enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels, has warned of a severe response if these sanctions are reinstated. The negotiations remain fraught with tension, particularly following a June strike by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities.

