Europe Moves to Reinstate U.N. Sanctions Against Iran Amid Tense Nuclear Negotiations

Britain, France, and Germany are prepared to trigger the snapback of United Nations sanctions on Iran, a move that could significantly impact the ongoing nuclear negotiations. The decision comes after discussions with Iran failed to yield desired commitments from Tehran, according to European diplomats.

The E3, a coalition of Britain, France, and Germany, informed the U.S. about their decision and submitted a letter to the U.N. Security Council. They aim to compel Tehran to make commitments regarding its nuclear program within 30 days, potentially halting concrete action and preserving diplomatic exchanges.

Iran, which has been enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels, has warned of a severe response if these sanctions are reinstated. The negotiations remain fraught with tension, particularly following a June strike by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)