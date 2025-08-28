CPI Condemns US Tariff Hike as Economic Warfare, Tamil Nadu Urges Relief

The Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has slammed the United States over its decision to impose a 50 percent tariff on India, labeling it as an act of economic aggression against sovereign nations. In comments to ANI, Raja urged the Indian government to chart its own course in economic and foreign policy matters, asserting that India should not succumb to external pressures.

Raja questioned the US's stance on India's trade relations, particularly regarding oil imports from Russia, and emphasized that as a sovereign nation, India should be free to make its own decisions. He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to vocally oppose the tariff measures implemented by the US administration under President Trump.

Concurrently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concerns over the adverse effects of the tariff hike on the state's export-driven economy, particularly in the textile hub of Tiruppur. Stalin urged the central government to implement urgent relief measures and structural reforms to protect industries and job security. Echoing similar sentiments, K.M. Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association, stated that the tariff shock jeopardizes a sector that supports one million jobs, predominantly occupied by women. (ANI)