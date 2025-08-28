PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) has launched its inaugural Regional Engagement Board (REB) for the India and South Asia region, a strategic initiative to boost payment security in the area. Announced in Mumbai on August 28, 2025, this marks the Council's second regional board, after the Brazil REB.

With representatives from 27 influential entities, including Axis Bank, Google Inc, and SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, the REB's mission is to advance education and awareness on PCI SSC standards and best practices across the payments ecosystem. The board members will serve as both advisors and ambassadors for payment security in the region.

The Council's Executive Director, Gina Gobeyn, emphasized the importance of this initiative in fostering global collaboration and addressing the unique challenges of the India-South Asia payments market. Scheduled meetings throughout the year will facilitate discussions on data security best practices amid evolving cybersecurity threats.