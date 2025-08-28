Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

The invitation of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to the Global Ayyappa Summit by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has stirred controversy. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the move, citing past issues with the CPM. The summit aims to expand the fame of Sabarimala globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:35 IST
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The decision to invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to the Global Ayyappa Summit by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sparked a contentious debate. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar voiced criticism, stating that Ayyappa devotees can no longer be insulted, referencing past tensions under the CPM government.

Chandrasekhar highlighted previous incidents where Ayyappa devotees allegedly faced police crackdowns, contending that the traditions of Sabarimala were threatened. He expressed strong opposition to the invitation, particularly with upcoming elections on the horizon, and warned against repeating past grievances.

The summit, set for September 20 on the Pampa River banks, will see participation from delegates worldwide. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, seeks to enhance Sabarimala's global recognition. Amidst this, Chandrasekhar also criticized Kerala's educational policies under Vijayayan, citing vacant seats and high dropout rates in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

