Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

The decision to invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to the Global Ayyappa Summit by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sparked a contentious debate. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar voiced criticism, stating that Ayyappa devotees can no longer be insulted, referencing past tensions under the CPM government.

Chandrasekhar highlighted previous incidents where Ayyappa devotees allegedly faced police crackdowns, contending that the traditions of Sabarimala were threatened. He expressed strong opposition to the invitation, particularly with upcoming elections on the horizon, and warned against repeating past grievances.

The summit, set for September 20 on the Pampa River banks, will see participation from delegates worldwide. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, seeks to enhance Sabarimala's global recognition. Amidst this, Chandrasekhar also criticized Kerala's educational policies under Vijayayan, citing vacant seats and high dropout rates in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)