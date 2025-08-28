Left Menu

GST Reform: A Potential Boost for India's Economy

The proposed GST reforms aim to lower tax rates on essential items, potentially boosting consumption and offsetting the impact of high US tariffs. Despite being the second-largest revenue source, the reform's fiscal impact may be mild. The GST Council will discuss changes to simplify the current tax structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:48 IST
GST Reform: A Potential Boost for India's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed GST reforms promise to lower tax rates on essential goods, offering a significant boost to consumption while potentially offsetting the impact of 50 percent US tariffs, according to BMI, a Fitch Solutions Company, on Thursday.

Since its launch, GST has emerged as the second-largest source of fiscal revenue after income tax, contributing about 30 percent of total revenue and 2.5 percent of GDP in FY2024-25. Yet, the fiscal impact of the proposed reform might be mild, BMI added.

The GST currently operates under a four-tier rate system from 5 percent to 28 percent. The proposed changes suggest most goods will fall under either a 5 percent or an 18 percent rate, potentially including durable goods. The GST Council will convene in early August to deliberate these reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India
2
BJP govt frames laws granting immunity to top election officials from legal action, alleges J'khand CM Hemant Soren.

BJP govt frames laws granting immunity to top election officials from legal ...

 India
3
Half of country's population made to believe BJP’s propaganda, claims J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.

Half of country's population made to believe BJP’s propaganda, claims J'khan...

 India
4
Sweden Plans Ambitious Fiscal Measures Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sweden Plans Ambitious Fiscal Measures Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025