GST Reform: A Potential Boost for India's Economy
The proposed GST reforms aim to lower tax rates on essential items, potentially boosting consumption and offsetting the impact of high US tariffs. Despite being the second-largest revenue source, the reform's fiscal impact may be mild. The GST Council will discuss changes to simplify the current tax structure.
The proposed GST reforms promise to lower tax rates on essential goods, offering a significant boost to consumption while potentially offsetting the impact of 50 percent US tariffs, according to BMI, a Fitch Solutions Company, on Thursday.
Since its launch, GST has emerged as the second-largest source of fiscal revenue after income tax, contributing about 30 percent of total revenue and 2.5 percent of GDP in FY2024-25. Yet, the fiscal impact of the proposed reform might be mild, BMI added.
The GST currently operates under a four-tier rate system from 5 percent to 28 percent. The proposed changes suggest most goods will fall under either a 5 percent or an 18 percent rate, potentially including durable goods. The GST Council will convene in early August to deliberate these reforms.
