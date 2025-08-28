Harshil Agrotech Expands Horizons: Spice Business and Bonus Issue on the Agenda

Harshil Agrotech has announced that its board of directors is scheduled to convene on September 5 for the consideration of several strategic initiatives. Among these is the company's expansion into the spices sector, which aims to diversify their product lineup and explore untapped markets, as per the organization's recent exchange filing.

The board meeting will also involve discussions about offering an interim dividend and implementing a bonus issue, both intended to boost liquidity and solidify shareholder trust. The move signifies Harshil Agrotech's strategic push into high-growth areas within the agri-business value chain.

'Expansion into spice processing and exports is a natural extension of our capabilities,' stated a company spokesperson. The announcement follows impressive revenue growth from Rs 11.36 crore to Rs 59.89 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the latest quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)