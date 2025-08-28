Left Menu

Harshil Agrotech Expands Horizons: Spice Business and Bonus Issue on the Agenda

Harshil Agrotech plans to deliberate on diversifying into the spice market and issuing bonuses. With this expansion, the company aims to broaden its product range and tap into new markets. The board will also discuss an interim dividend and bonus issue to enhance liquidity and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST
Harshil Agrotech Expands Horizons: Spice Business and Bonus Issue on the Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Harshil Agrotech has announced that its board of directors is scheduled to convene on September 5 for the consideration of several strategic initiatives. Among these is the company's expansion into the spices sector, which aims to diversify their product lineup and explore untapped markets, as per the organization's recent exchange filing.

The board meeting will also involve discussions about offering an interim dividend and implementing a bonus issue, both intended to boost liquidity and solidify shareholder trust. The move signifies Harshil Agrotech's strategic push into high-growth areas within the agri-business value chain.

'Expansion into spice processing and exports is a natural extension of our capabilities,' stated a company spokesperson. The announcement follows impressive revenue growth from Rs 11.36 crore to Rs 59.89 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.52 crore in the latest quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions About Small Business Involvement

Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions Abou...

 United States
2
Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

 Indonesia
3
RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief...

 India
4
U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025