India's Stock Market: Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

India's stock market remains resilient amid global uncertainties, driven by robust economic fundamentals such as high growth rates and strong banking sectors, according to NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Despite recent pressures from renewed trade tensions and increased US tariffs leading to significant drops in Sensex and Nifty, domestic markets demonstrate the ability to absorb volatility and ensure long-term stability, Chauhan reassured.

Reflecting on past crises, experts believe India's markets are well-positioned to handle future challenges, underpinned by prudent regulation and continued governance that aligns with the country's long-term vision of becoming a leading global financial powerhouse.