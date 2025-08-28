Algerian Government Shake-Up: Sifi Ghrieb Steps In

In a significant political development, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has dismissed Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, appointing Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb as the interim head of government. The decision was announced by state media on Thursday.

Larbaoui, who took office as Prime Minister in 2023 and served as a former diplomat, has left the position with no official explanation provided by authorities regarding his exit.

Algeria, a major gas producer and a critical energy supplier to several European nations, has been recognized for its political stability in recent years. The sudden change in leadership raises questions as the region closely watches the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)