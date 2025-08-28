Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Ganesh Visarjan Amidst Karnataka's Political Controversies

A young man drowned during Ganesh Visarjan in Mandya, Karnataka. Political tensions rise as remarks by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stir controversy. Meanwhile, spiritual zeal marked Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations nationwide, including a massive gathering in Pune despite inclement weather conditions.

Amid the festive celebrations of Ganesh Visarjan in Mandya, Karnataka, a tragic incident occurred as a 28-year-old man drowned in Belur Lake. Identified as Pradeep from Yarahalli village, he was participating in late-night immersion activities with a group of youths when this unfortunate event took place, local police reported.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi revealed suspicions that Pradeep had consumed alcohol before entering the water, leading to his drowning. The fire brigade swiftly responded, recovering Pradeep's body, with the case now under Mandya Rural Police's jurisdiction.

Concurrently, political tensions simmer in Karnataka as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks about Chamundi Hills sparked criticism from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, calling it a ploy to appease the Congress leadership. In contrast, the state saw the harmonious devotion of thousands during Ganesh Chaturthi, as Pune hosted 31,000 women reciting sacred verses at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple despite adverse weather.

